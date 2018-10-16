Catholic World News

2 German states to investigate dioceses for abuse crimes

October 16, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The two are Bavaria (map) and Lower Saxony (map). Munich is Bavaria’s capital, and Cardinal Reinhard Marx is archbishop of Munich and Freising.

