New ‘sostituto’ introduced by Pope Francis

October 15, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis personally introduced the new sostituto, Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, to his colleagues at the Secretariat of State. The sostituto, or deputy Secretary of State, is responsible for the day-to-day paperwork of the Vatican, and meets frequently with the Pontiff. Archbishop Peña Parra, a native of Venezuela, had served in the Vatican diplomatic corps for 25 years before being appointed to his new post in August.

