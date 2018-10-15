Catholic World News

Another Mexican priest killed

October 15, 2018

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The body of Father Icmar Arturo Orta was discovered on October 13, two days after he had disappeared. Police said that the priest’s hands and feed had been bound, and his death was violent.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!