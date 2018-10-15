Catholic World News

Indian bishop, jailed on rape charge, granted bail

October 15, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Reversing an earlier court ruling, a high court in Kerala, India, has allowed Bishop Franco Mulakkal of Jalandhar to be released on bail. The bishop, who is charged with rape, will be required to remain in the district pending trial.

