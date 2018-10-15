Catholic World News

Face abuse ‘head-on,’ don’t ‘run and hide,’ synod youth say

October 15, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “This is the moment to not run and hide, but to face it upfront, and to have conversations about how to articulate the Faith to the generation that is questioning, especially because of this,” said Katie Prejean McGrady. “If, perhaps, those in power have lost credibility, then I think they need to apologize not only for what they’ve done, but then to also ask us what they need to do better —and then listen, with humility and openness, to our answers.”

