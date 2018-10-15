Cardinal Wuerl discusses his resignation, accuses Archbishop Viganò of calumny
October 15, 2018
» Continue to this story on America
CWN Editor's Note: “I would never have guessed that there were sanctions against Cardinal McCarrick from all the times I encountered him at receptions and events hosted by Archbishop Viganò at the Apostolic Nunciature,” Cardinal Wuerl said as he commented on Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò’s statement. “I have clarified over and over again that during the 12 years that I served as archbishop of Washington no one ever brought me any allegation of misconduct, sexual misconduct by Cardinal McCarrick.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: jackbene3651 -
Today 6:48 AM ET USA
Accusing Viganò of calumny is probably calumny itself. I would say that it is certainly calumny but I don't want to be accused of calumny by Wuerl.