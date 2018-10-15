Catholic World News

Cardinal Wuerl discusses his resignation, accuses Archbishop Viganò of calumny

October 15, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “I would never have guessed that there were sanctions against Cardinal McCarrick from all the times I encountered him at receptions and events hosted by Archbishop Viganò at the Apostolic Nunciature,” Cardinal Wuerl said as he commented on Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò’s statement. “I have clarified over and over again that during the 12 years that I served as archbishop of Washington no one ever brought me any allegation of misconduct, sexual misconduct by Cardinal McCarrick.”

