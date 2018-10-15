Catholic World News

Egypt sentences 17 to death for attacks on Coptic Christian churches

October 15, 2018

» Continue to this story on BBC

CWN Editor's Note: “There is no doubt that the perpetrators of these horrific attacks should be held accountable for their crimes,” Amnesty International stated. “But handing out a mass death sentence after an unfair military trial is not justice and will not deter further sectarian attacks.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!