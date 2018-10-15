Catholic World News

Norway’s Supreme Court upholds rights of doctor who refused abortion procedure

October 15, 2018

» Continue to this story on Irish Legal News

CWN Editor's Note: Dr. Katarzyna Jachimowicz was fired from a municipal clinic for refusing to insert IUDs because of their abortifacient effects.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!