US pastor freed from Turkey, prays with Trump in Oval Office

October 15, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Andrew Brunson, a Protestant pastor from North Carolina, ministered in Turkey beginning in 1993. Imprisoned in 2016, he was released in July 2018, but was under house arrest. On October 12, a Turkish court convicted Brunson of links to terrorism and sentenced him to three years in prison, but released him and permitted him to leave for the United States.

