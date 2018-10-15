Catholic World News

New York Times editorial: ‘The Pope ignores the damage as another prelate falls’

October 15, 2018

» Continue to this story on New York Times

CWN Editor's Note: Commenting on the Pope’s letter on Cardinal Wuerl’s resignation, the Times editorialized that Cardinal Wuerl “may not be as culpable as other bishops who more systematically covered up sexual predation, and in at least one case he took action that was initially thwarted by the Vatican ... Yet by indicating that he regards Cardinal Wuerl’s past actions simply as ‘mistakes,’ and by allowing him to remain a member of the powerful Congregation for Bishops, the pope reinforces the sense that he does not understand the extraordinary damage done by clerics who cruelly and shamelessly abused their power over trusting children and adults.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!