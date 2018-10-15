Catholic World News

Pope Francis says he is ‘proud’ of Cardinal Wuerl as he praises prelate’s ‘nobility’

October 15, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis wrote that Cardinal Wuerl’s resignation “rests on two pillars that have marked and continue to mark your ministry: to seek in all things the greater glory of God and to procure the good of the people entrusted to your care ... In accepting your resignation, I ask you to remain as Apostolic Administrator of the Archdiocese until the appointment of your successor.”

