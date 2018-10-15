Catholic World News

Federal court upholds government grants to US bishops’ programs for migrants, human trafficking victims

October 15, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The federal money “was used to provide general secular care services to unaccompanied minors,” and “no government money was used for proselytization, religious education, religious facilities, religious items, religious literature, or other religious activity,” the court ruled. “There is no evidence that the ACLU, or any taxpayer, was forced to monetarily subsidize the Bishops Conference’s religious beliefs.”

