Pope Francis canonizes Paul VI, Archbishop Romero, 5 other saints

October 15, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In his homily for the canonization of Pope Paul VI, Archbishop Óscar Romero, and five other saints (video, booklet), the Pope emphasized that “Jesus is radical. He gives all and he asks all: he gives a love that is total and asks for an undivided heart.” The Pope used Paul VI’s chalice and wore Romero’s cincture during the outdoor Mass, which 60,000 attended.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

