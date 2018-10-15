Catholic World News

Chile’s president meets with Pope

October 15, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Sebastián Piñera assumed office in March. Topics of discussion included the defense of life (Piñera is pro-life), migration, and “the painful scourge of abuse of minors, reiterating the effort of all in collaboration to combat and prevent the perpetration of such crimes and their concealment.” The nation of 18 million is 67% Catholic and 16% Protestant.

