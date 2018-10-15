Catholic World News

Pope laicizes 2 Chilean bishops for abusing minors

October 15, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The two are Francisco José Cox, 84, who was Bishop of Chillán (1974-81), Secretary of the Pontifical Council for the Family (1981-85), and Archbishop of La Serena (until his 1997 resignation); and Marco A. Órdenes Fernández, 53, who was Bishop of Iquique from 2006 until his resignation in 2012.

