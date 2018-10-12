Catholic World News

Religious order sues Belgian members who allow euthanasia at hospital

October 12, 2018

» Continue to this story on The Tablet

CWN Editor's Note: Brother Rene Stockman, the superior general of the Brothers of Charity, has filed a lawsuit against members of his order who run a hospital in Belgium, where euthanasia has been allowed. Brother Stockman, whose suit has the support of the Vatican, has sought to stop the Belgian religious from carrying out a policy that is incompatible with Catholic moral law.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!