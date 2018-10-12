Catholic World News

Boston archdiocese expands scope of seminary investigation

October 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Boston has announced that an investigation into complaints of misconduct at St. John’s Seminary will be expanded, to include Pope John XXIII seminary (which serves older candidates for the priesthood) and Redemptoris Mater seminary (which prepares men for missionary work).

