Catholic World News

Inmates at San Quentin join schola to sing Latin Mass

October 12, 2018

» Continue to this story on Way of Beauty

CWN Editor's Note: Inmates at San Quentin prison will sing a Latin Mass monthly, beginning in August, as part of a program organized by the Benedict XVI Institute for Sacred Music and Divine Worship. When organizers visited the prison to recruit men for a schola, they were happily surprised that 25 men volunteered immediately.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!