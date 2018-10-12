Catholic World News

Pope accepts resignation of Cardinal Wuerl

October 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The acceptance of Cardinal Wuerl’s resignation comes nearly three years after he turned 75, the age at which bishops offer the Pope their resignation. Born in 1940 and ordained a priest of the Diocese of Pittsburgh in 1966, the prelate served as auxiliary bishop of Seattle (1986-87), bishop of Pittsburgh (1988-2006), and archbishop of Washington (2006-17). Pope Benedict created him a cardinal in 2010 and appointed him relator general of the 2012 Synod of Bishops on the new evangelization. In recent months, Cardinal Wuerl has become an object of rising anger following the release of the Pennsylvania grand jury report.

