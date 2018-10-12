Catholic World News

100 young missionaries have been killed since 2000

October 12, 2018

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Although this report focuses on young missionaries, Fides also notes that “in the period between 2000 and 2017, 447 missionaries [of all ages] died violently: 5 bishops, 313 priests, 3 deacons, 61 religious men and women, 16 seminarians, 3 members of institutes of consecrated life, 42 lay people and 4 volunteers.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

