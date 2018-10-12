Catholic World News
Priest murdered in Ecuador
October 12, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Father Arturo Rene Pozo Sampaz, 62, ministered in a parish north of the capital city of Quito.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
