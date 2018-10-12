Catholic World News

Acapulco archbishop decries rampant violence

October 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “it is important that authorities act to guarantee justice ... to recover the trust of citizens in denouncing crimes and also avoid cases of lynching,” said Archbishop Leopoldo González.

