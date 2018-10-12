Catholic World News

Belgian bishop, at Synod, broaches ordination of married men to priesthood

October 12, 2018

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: A spokesman for the Belgian bishops’ conference said that Auxiliary Bishop Jean Kockerols of Mechelen-Brussels “had submitted his text to the Belgian bishops before it was delivered to the Synod and, as such, the text was presented on behalf of the whole bishops’ conference,” according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!