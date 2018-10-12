Catholic World News

Cardinal O’Malley: Vatican should investigate Buffalo bishop’s handling of abuse allegations

October 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Richard Malone responded, “It is unfortunate that Cardinal O’Malley never contacted the Diocese of Buffalo to check on the facts and hear our side of the story.”

