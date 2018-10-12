Catholic World News

12 prelates named to draft Synod’s final document

October 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Four are Synod officials, five were elected by the Synod fathers, and three were appointed by Pope Francis.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

