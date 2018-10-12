Catholic World News

African youth struggle with poverty and broken families, South African prelate says

October 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Mandla Jwara of Ingwavuma, South Africa, said that “often ministry to youth is done by chaplains and left to them, other priests do not really get involved,” according to the report. He “believes that every priest in every parish should be involved in ministering to young people.”

