Church in Colombia aids 5,000 Venezuelan emigrants a day

October 12, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Venezuela is a nation of 31 million; 2.3 million Venezuelans have emigrated since 2014, the year after Nicolás Maduro became the nation’s president.

