Catholic World News

Constantinople postpones decision on autonomy for Ukrainian Orthodox Church

October 11, 2018

» Continue to this story on OrthoChristian

CWN Editor's Note: The Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople has postponed a final decision on the plea for autocephaly (self-government) for the Ukrainian Orthodox Church. However, at a meeting of the Orthodox Synod, a solid majority reportedly favored the measure, which has drawn heated opposition from the Russian Orthodox Church.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!