In China, repression of ‘underground’ Church continues despite pact

October 11, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Despite an agreement between Rome and Beijing that covers the appointment of new bishops, civil authorities in China continue to suppress the work of the “underground” Catholic Church. In fact the oppression seems to have become more pronounced since the accord. The AsiaNews service provides details.

