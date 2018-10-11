Catholic World News

San Diego bishop says Archbishop Viganò has ‘political agenda’

October 11, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In August, Bishop Robert McElroy blasted Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, accusing him of “hatred for Pope Francis and all that he has taught.”

