Catholic World News

25 churches sue Texas city over ordinance on discrimination in hiring

October 11, 2018

» Continue to this story on Austin American-Statesman

CWN Editor's Note: “These member churches rely on the Bible rather than modern-day cultural fads for religious and moral guidance,” the US Pastor Council stated in its lawsuit against Austin, the capital of Texas and the nation’s 11th-largest city. “They will not consider practicing homosexuals or transgendered people for any type of church employment (or position in the clergy).”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!