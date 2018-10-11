Catholic World News

UK Supreme Court rules in favor of baker who refused to supply cake supporting same-sex marriage

October 11, 2018

» Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: “The reason for treating [the plaintiff] less favourably than other would-be customers was not his sexual orientation but the message he wanted to be iced on the cake,” the Court ruled. “Anyone who wanted that message would have been treated in the same way ... By definition, direct discrimination is treating people differently.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!