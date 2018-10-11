Catholic World News

EU bishops’ commission: there is a fundamental right to live in dignity in one’s native land

October 11, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Living in dignity in one’s native country without having to move out is a fundamental right of all human beings,” the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union stated at a recent conference on migration.

