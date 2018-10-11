Catholic World News

Pope renews call to pray the Rosary in October

October 11, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “The month of October is dedicated to the missions and prayer of the Holy Rosary,” Pope Francis said following his October 10 general audience. “Dear friends, praying the Rosary, invoke the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary for your every need and for the Church, so that she may be ever more holy and missionary, united in walking the paths of the world and in bringing Christ to every man.”

