Displaced Catholics in Myanmar’s Kachin State eye new home

October 11, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Fighting has plagued this mountainous northern region (map) since Myanmar gained its independence from Britain in 1948,” according to the report. “Most of Kachin’s 1.7-million Kachins are Christians, including 116,000 Catholics.”

