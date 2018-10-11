Catholic World News

Philippine bishops warn priests against running for office

October 11, 2018

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: A bishops’ conference official also exhorted candidates not to go to church “as if you are attending a political rally, because a church is a place for prayer.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

