Catholic World News

South Korean prelate discusses possible papal visit to North Korea

October 11, 2018

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: “ I would like to point out that in order to welcome the Holy Father to Pyongyang, North Korea first need to implement some conditions: for example accepting priests in the North and guaranteeing greater religious freedom for the North Korean people,” said Bishop Lazzaro You Heung-sik of Daejeon. “These two initiatives, which are closely linked, would be the most concrete signs of the turning point in North Korea’s position in front of all the countries of the world.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!