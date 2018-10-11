Catholic World News

Melbourne’s archbishop, at Synod, calls for rekindling of Church’s missionary spirit

October 11, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Scroll down to the bottom of the linked article for Archbishop Peter Comensoli’s Synod intervention. “The Church that strode out of the upper room was one of extraordinary missionary vitality and gospel joy,” he said. “Are we, the Successors of the Apostles, also the Successors of their Acts? Or have we stagnated in the Spirit, lost our missionary fire, and become beholden to a ‘fake gospel’ of religious maintenance? ... It is time to leave behind a Church that only sits around waiting. Our task is to rediscover a young Church that goes out, not to re-create a Church for the young to come to.”

