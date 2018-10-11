Catholic World News

Architect of Pope’s prayer campaign sees ‘spiritual combat’ behind crisis

October 11, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Father Frédéric Fornos, SJ, is president of the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network (Apostleship of Prayer), which has released a video promoting the Pope’s special October prayer intention (praying the Rosary daily for the Church).

