Synod press briefing’s themes: changing social reality, totalitarian ideologies, joyful collaboration

October 11, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Speakers at the October 10 press briefing included Cardinal Carlos Aguiar Retes of Mexico City, Archbishop Jean-Claude Hollerich, SJ, of Luxembourg, Luxembourg, and Briana Regina Santiago, an American member of the Apostles of the Interior Life whose Synod intervention is one of the few that the Vatican press office has published.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

