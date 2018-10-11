Catholic World News

Venezuela’s bishops indignant at arrests, demand justice following political dissident’s suspicious death

October 11, 2018

» Continue to this story on Conferencia Episcopal Venezolana (Spanish)

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Jorge Liberato Urosa Savino, the retired archbishop of Caracas, also issued a statement about the suspicious death of Fernando Albán, to which L’Osservatore Romano (10/11 Italian edition) devoted prominent front-page coverage

