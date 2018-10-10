Catholic World News

Chinese bishops will leave Synod early

October 10, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The two Chinese bishops who are participating in the October session of the Synod of Bishops will leave the meeting before its conclusion.The presence of the Chinese bishops has been celebrated as a breakthrough in relations between Rome and Beijing. But the two Chinese prelates will not participate in the sessions in which the Synod fathers approve their final report.

