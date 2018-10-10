Catholic World News

Cardinal Cupich: allow Communion for Catholics in same-sex marriages

October 10, 2018

» Continue to this story on CNSNews

CWN Editor's Note: Chicago’s Cardinal Blase Cupich told a television interviewer that in his archdiocese it is “not our policy” to deny Communion to Catholics who have entered into a homosexual marriage.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!