Catholic World News

Pope Francis pays tribute to St. John Paul II

October 10, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis praised his predecessor as he received pilgrims from the Archdiocese of Kraków.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!