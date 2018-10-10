Catholic World News

Bishops at Synod ponder ambivalence of the digital realm

October 10, 2018

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: “We believe that digital reality should be described in more concrete terms in terms of its positive potential but also in terms of its destructive dangers—for example, age of entry into viewing hard pornography and violence in boys is on average 11 years,” the German-speaking bishops stated.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!