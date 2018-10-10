Catholic World News

At Synod, young people’s discussion groups issue reports; some criticize Synod’s working document

October 10, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “We noted that a proclamation of chastity, as achievable and good for our young people, is missing from the document,” said one group. “There was a strong consensus in our group that the document should commence, not with sociological analysis, but rather with a biblical icon that would serve as a leitmotif for the entire statement,” another group stated.

