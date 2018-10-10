Catholic World News

Holy See diplomat laments human trafficking, discrimination against women

October 10, 2018

» Continue to this story on Holy See Mission

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Bernadito Auza, the Holy See’s permanent observer at the United Nations, made his remarks at a UN committee meeting devoted to the advancement of women.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!