Catholic World News

October 10, 2018

» Continue to this story on Rome Reports

CWN Editor's Note: Father Guillaume Bruté de Rémur is rector of the Redemptoris Mater Seminary in Lebanon.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!