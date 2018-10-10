Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper highlights ‘alarm on the climate’

October 10, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: With the headline “Alarm on the Climate,” L’Osservatore Romano (10/10 Italian edition) devoted its most prominent front-page coverage to UN Secretary-General António Guterres’s remarks about global warming.

