Catholic World News

Synod press briefing: Listening, conversion, and the role of women

October 10, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Speakers at the October 9 press conference included Cardinal Désiré Tsarahazana of Toamasina, Madagascar; Cardinal Gérald Lacroix of Québec; Cardinal Oswald Gracias of Mumbai; and Sister Nathalie Becquart, former director of the National Service for the Evangelization of the Young and for Vocations of the Bishops’ Conference of France. Sister Becquart advised the Synod fathers to listen to youth before acting.

